Aaron Judge Had Blunt Six-Word Answer About His Brutal Error in Yankees' Loss

Aaron Judge's error in the fifth inning of Game 5 was a costly one for the Yankees.
Midway through Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night it looked like the Yankees were in control and in position to force a Game 6 back in Los Angeles.

Then, disaster struck.

The Yankees made three brutal mistakes in the field during the top of the fifth inning which allowed the Dodgers to score five runs and tie the game at 5-5. One of those errors came from Aaron Judge, who dropped an easy fly ball with one out and a runner on first base. That seemed to open the floodgates for the Dodgers, who later went on to win the the game, and the World Series, with a 7-6 victory.

Yankees fans won't soon forget this gaffe by their star player:

Judge had a quick answer when asked after the game about that mistake: "I just didn't make the play," he said.

He sure didn't.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

