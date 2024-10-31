Aaron Judge Had Blunt Six-Word Answer About His Brutal Error in Yankees' Loss
Midway through Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night it looked like the Yankees were in control and in position to force a Game 6 back in Los Angeles.
Then, disaster struck.
The Yankees made three brutal mistakes in the field during the top of the fifth inning which allowed the Dodgers to score five runs and tie the game at 5-5. One of those errors came from Aaron Judge, who dropped an easy fly ball with one out and a runner on first base. That seemed to open the floodgates for the Dodgers, who later went on to win the the game, and the World Series, with a 7-6 victory.
Yankees fans won't soon forget this gaffe by their star player:
Judge had a quick answer when asked after the game about that mistake: "I just didn't make the play," he said.
He sure didn't.