Aaron Judge Had Blunt Response to Becoming Fastest Player to Hit 350 Career Home Runs
Aaron Judge made history on Saturday by becoming the fastest player in MLB history to reach 350 career home runs, but he wasn't much in the mood to celebrate after his New York Yankees fell to the Chicago Cubs 5-2.
On a day in which the Yankees couldn't get much of anything going until the end of the game, Judge was the bright spot, recording three hits, one run, two RBIs and the 350th home run of career, but it didn't matter much to the star Yankees outfielder as they endured the loss.
"I got nothing, to be honest," Judge told reporters after the game. "It would've been great if we had gotten a win today, you do something like that. I've been surrounded by a lot of great teammates, been on some good teams, they've really put me in the best position to go out there and perform at my best. So it's really just a shoutout to all the teammates I've had over the years."
Outside of wishing the Yankees won, Judge's primary comments on the monumental feat were simply to give credits to the teammates that have helped him along the way. Though Judge reached 350 home runs in nearly 200 fewer games than any other player, he appeared less than impressed without a win also in hand.
Judge now has 35 home runs on the season, only behind Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh's 38. The Yankees fell to 53-42 on the year, and trail the Blue Jays by 2.5 games in the AL East.