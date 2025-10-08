Aaron Judge Credits Yankees ‘Ghosts’ for Helping on His Game-Changing Home Run
The Yankee Stadium ghosts were out and about on a night when the Yankees pulled off a thrilling, come-from-behind 9-6 victory over the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday. Powered by an electrifying, three-run home run off the bat of Aaron Judge, the Yankees erased a five-run deficit to keep their season alive.
Judge's homer was improbable for a couple reasons, primarily because it came on a 99.7-mph pitch that was 1.2 feet inside, an offering that the hulking slugger turned on and sent down the left-field line near the foul pole. That's where the other improbability came into play. On a breezy night at the Stadium, Judge's towering homer somehow stayed fair and hit the foul pole for a round-tripper.
How?
"I felt like I made good contact and I thought we had a chance," Judge said. "You just never know with the wind if it's going to push it foul. If it's going to keep curving or not. I guess a couple ghosts out there in Monument Park helped keep it fair."
Whether an assist from Ruth, Gehrig or Mantle, or the wind blowing just right, Judge's first homer of the 2025 postseason couldn't have come at a better time for New York, which rode the momentum from the blast to tack on three more runs en route to the victory.
Game 4 between the Yankees and Blue Jays is on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET.