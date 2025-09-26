Aaron Judge Made a Frustrating Bit of MLB History During Yankees' Win
Aaron Judge is a matchup nightmare for virtually any pitcher in MLB. At some points, teams are better off simply not pitching to him. That has been the case relatively often in 2025, as Judge was intentionally walked twice on Thursday night against the White Sox, bringing his tally to 36 on the year.
That's an American League record, as no player in the AL has been walked as many times in a single season. Of course, it still pales in comparison to Barry Bonds's 2004 campaign in which he was intentionally walked an absurd 120 times.
Judge was intentionally walked in both the second and sixth inning on Thursday, though the Yankees still came away with a 5–3 win, keeping their hopes of winning the AL East alive.
Judge has led MLB in intentional walks in each of the last two seasons. He received 20 free passes in 158 games last year, and is now at 36 in just 149 games in 2025. He has 104 intentional walks in his career.
Trailing Judge in the category this season are Jose Ramirez (22), Shohei Ohtani (20), Cal Raleigh (17) and Juan Soto (13).