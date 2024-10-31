Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Join Exclusive Yankees List With Back-to-Back Homers in Game 5
The New York Yankees' offense is finally awake, and they got after Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty early on Wednesday night during Game 5 of the World Series.
Aaron Judge, who the entire Yankees fan base has been desperate to see start making solid contact, opened his World Series home run account with a two-run jack in the bottom of the first. He took a fastball out to right field and parked it in the bleachers to give New York a 2–0 lead.
The crowd exploded with excitement after the captain finally came through after some elongated postseason struggles. Judge knew the moment it left the bat that the baseball was destined for the seats, and he saluted the crowd after touching the plate.
The excitement only heightened after that.
In the very next at-bat of the inning, Jazz Chisholm followed suit with a solo shot of his own. Chisholm's home run was also his first-ever in a World Series game, and it gave the team a 3–0 lead.
The Yankees duo became the fourth-ever tandem to hit back-to-back home runs in the organization's World Series history. Judge and Chisholm joined some iconic names in franchise lore including Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig (1928, 1932), Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle (1964), and Thurman Munson and Reggie Jackson (1977). It was the fifth time New York had hit back-to-back home runs in a World Series game, and the first time in 47 years.