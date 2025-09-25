Aaron Judge Joins Elite Company in MLB History After Latest 50-Homer Season
Aaron Judge launched home run No. 50 on the season during Wednesday's game against the White Sox, and in doing so, he joined a select group of sluggers in MLB's history books.
2025 is now the fourth season of Judge's career in which he's hit 50 or more home runs. Only three other players in MLB history have ever done that: Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and the legendary Babe Ruth. The Yankees' star finds himself in the mix with some of the greatest sluggers of all time, and deservingly so.
Judge has hit 50 or more homers in three of the last four seasons, and achieved the feat for the first time back in 2017, his first full season in MLB.
He's now up to 365 homers for his career, having reached that milestone in just 1,140 games. Judge was the fastest player in MLB history to hit 350 home runs, needing just 1,088 games to do so, and he hasn't slowed down since checking off that achievement in July.
Judge, an AL MVP candidate, owns the American League record of 62 home runs in a single season, though it's possible Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, with whom Judge is competing for MVP, could dethrone that mark this year.