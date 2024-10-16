Aaron Judge Joked About Teammate’s ‘Disrespectful’ Move After His Game 2 HR
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s home run in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series was a memorable one, not just because it was his first of the postseason, but because of what Judge’s teammate, Gleyber Torres, did in the moment.
In the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians, Judge smashed a two-run homer that cleared the wall in center field to give his team extra breathing room late in the game. On Judge’s hit, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres tagged up from first base to see if the ball would actually leave the yard, a move that led Judge and other Yankees teammates to poke fun at him afterward.
“That was disrespect out of Gleyber, man. He's seen me hit 58 of those things this year,” Judge said.
Judge also elaborated on the moment in a postgame presser.
“I was pretty pissed at him,” Judge said. “It was him and Chappy, Chappy was telling him to tag up a little bit. But like I said, you never know when it’s windy like this, what the ball’s going to do to center field, he’s trying to get to scoring position, so I’ll let this one slide.”
Yankees first base coach Tracy Chapman apparently told Torres to tag up, so Torres can’t be blamed too much for the move. It still made for a great postseason moment, though.
After Tuesday’s victory, the Yankees are just two wins away from reaching their first World Series since 2009. Judge, who racked up an MLB-leading 58 home runs in the regular season, finally got one in the playoffs and could be heating up at the perfect time with his offensive slump hopefully in the rearview mirror.
The Yankees will face the Guardians in Game 3 of the ALCS on Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.