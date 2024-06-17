Aaron Judge Leads All Players in First MLB All-Star Voting Update
All rise!
The first data from MLB All-Star voting has been released, and while there are some surprises, the league's leading vote-getter should shock no one. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge tops everyone, edging a teammate for the top spot.
Judge has garnered 1,366,315 votes, which puts him fewer than 115,000 votes ahead of fellow Yankee Juan Soto. Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm have both topped 1 million votes, as have Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani.
If voting ended today the American League's starter would be Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, Judge, Soto and Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker. Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez would be the designated hitter, as he holds a nearly 70,000 vote advantage over Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton.
On the National League side, Harper would start at first base and be joined by San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arraez, Bohm at third base and Betts at shortstop, while Padres teammates Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis. Jr. would hold the outfield spots with Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich. Brewers catcher William Contreras and Ohtani would take the final two spots.
There are several tight races to watch in the National League. At second base, Arraez holds about a 4,000 vote lead over Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte. Meanwhile, the NL's outfield's top four vote-getters are separated by fewer than 140,000 votes. There is still a lot of time for things to change.
Notably, Mike Trout has only garnered 253,710 votes so far, putting him in ninth place among American League outfielders. If that positioning holds, it would be the first time since 2012 he didn't earn a starting spot in the All-Star game.
The Rangers will host the 2024 edition of the summer classic at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on July 16.