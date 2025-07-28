Aaron Judge Met Luka Doncic, Gave Lakers Star Two Cool Gifts Before Yankees Game
Two giants of professional sports came face-to-face at Yankee Stadium on Monday before the New York Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Even though he's currently on the injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow, two-time American League MVP and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was out on the field before the contest to meet Los Angeles Lakers superstar and five-time All-Star Luka Doncic before the contest.
The two stars of the MLB and NBA shared a few words, then Judge gifted Doncic a game-used bat and a pair of his "Double Gum" Air Jordan 1 Low cleats.
The shoes were an especially appropriate gift, as both Judge and Doncic are Jordan Brand athletes.
The slimmed-down Doncic, who has transformed his body thanks to a rigid gym and nutrition routine, is preparing for his first full season with the Lakers in 2025-26. Judge, meanwhile, was in the midst of authoring one of the greatest power-hitting seasons ever by a right-handed hitter before the flexor strain landed him on the 10-day IL.