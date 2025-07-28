SI

Aaron Judge Met Luka Doncic, Gave Lakers Star Two Cool Gifts Before Yankees Game

The Yankees slugger and Lakers star linked up before Monday's Yankees game.

Tim Capurso

Lakers star Luka Doncic (left) and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (right) met for the first time at Yankee Stadium.
Lakers star Luka Doncic (left) and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (right) met for the first time at Yankee Stadium. / Screengrab Twitter @YesNetwork
In this story:

Two giants of professional sports came face-to-face at Yankee Stadium on Monday before the New York Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Even though he's currently on the injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow, two-time American League MVP and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was out on the field before the contest to meet Los Angeles Lakers superstar and five-time All-Star Luka Doncic before the contest.

The two stars of the MLB and NBA shared a few words, then Judge gifted Doncic a game-used bat and a pair of his "Double Gum" Air Jordan 1 Low cleats.

The shoes were an especially appropriate gift, as both Judge and Doncic are Jordan Brand athletes.

The slimmed-down Doncic, who has transformed his body thanks to a rigid gym and nutrition routine, is preparing for his first full season with the Lakers in 2025-26. Judge, meanwhile, was in the midst of authoring one of the greatest power-hitting seasons ever by a right-handed hitter before the flexor strain landed him on the 10-day IL.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB