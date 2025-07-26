Yankees Will Put Aaron Judge on Injured List With Flexor Strain
Much was made of New York Yankees right fielder and designated hitter Aaron Judge missing a game against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday—but it appears he avoided a worst-case injury scenario.
Judge did not tear his UCL, manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the Yankees' 9–4 loss Saturday via Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Per Boone, Judge in fact strained a flexor and will go on the injured list.
Boone added that Judge, who has a negative defensive bWAR on the year, will not be able to play the field right away when he comes back.
New York will badly miss Judge's bat in its lineup. The future Hall of Famer is slashing .342/.449/.711 with 37 home runs and 85 RBIs this season. Baseball Reference has him leading the American League in 14 standard offensive categories.
The Yankees, once the American League East leaders, now trail the Toronto Blue Jays in that division by six games.