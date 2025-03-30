Aaron Judge Makes Impressive Yankees History With Latest Home Run vs. Brewers
After launching three home runs during the New York Yankees' rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Aaron Judge continued his power surge at the plate during his first at-bat on Sunday.
In the bottom of the first inning of the series finale, Judge unloaded a two-run shot off Brewers starter Aaron Civale to give the Yankees an early 2–1 lead. In doing so, he set some truly impressive franchise history.
Judge became the first player to hit four home runs in the first three games of a season. New York has rostered some of MLB's most iconic hitters of all time, yet none have achieved such a torrid start to a season.
Here's a look at Sunday's two-run shot:
Judge, who has not adopted New York's innovative "torpedo" bat, recorded eight RBIs during Saturday's tilt, having hit a grand slam, a two-run home run, and a solo shot. After Sunday's early two-run jack, he's now hit home runs in four of his last seven at-bats and has jumped out to an early league lead in the category.
Through less than three full games, Judge has four home runs, 11 RBIs, and six hits in 11 plate appearances, all of which have been extra-base hits.
Judge has led MLB in home runs in two of the last three seasons, and he's off to a great start as he looks to add another historic campaign to his resume.