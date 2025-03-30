Aaron Judge Had Simple Reason for Not Using Yankees' New 'Torpedo' Bats
Aaron Judge has no interest in using the New York Yankees' new "torpedo" bats.
The Yankees have made noise early this MLB season by using bats that have more wood in the barrel. The new bats are entirely legal, and on Saturday, they proved to be a smart innovation. New York hit a franchise-record nine home runs in a 20-9 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. But Judge isn't using them for a pretty good reason.
"What I did the last couple of seasons speaks for itself," Judge said. "Why try to change something if you have something that's working?"
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Judge won MVP in 2022 and 2024 and is the most feared right handed batter in baseball. Using normal bats he smoked an AL-record 62 home runs in 2022, and in 2024 he slashed .322/.458/.701 with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs and a career-best 1.159 OPS.
Through the first two games of the 2025 season, Judge is hitting .500 with three home runs, nine RBIs, and an OPS of 2.100. Yeah, I'd say he doesn't need to change the bat he's using.