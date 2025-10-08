Vladimir Guerrero Did His Best Superman Impression Sliding Into Home in ALDS Game 3
Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reinforced his larger-than-life reputation this postseason with yet another huge moment in Game 3 of the ALDS vs. the Yankees on Tuesday night.
After Blue Jays' Ernie Clement hit a ground ball to left field at the top of the third, Guerrero, leading off from second, took off toward home. But when it looked like he might not make it—whether he could sense the ball behind him or just had a Yankees hatred-fueled gut feeling—the first baseman opted to launch himself comically high into the air then slide toward home in his best attempt at making up the distance between him and another Blue Jays run.
Amazingly, he made it ... and had the most pumped-up reaction to his Superman-esque play, which extended Toronto's lead at the time to 4–1.
Watch that below:
Should the Yankees, now trailing 6–3 at the top of the fourth (and down two games in the series), want to keep their postseason alive, they'll have to hope Guerrero, who also has a home run tonight, avoids channeling another comic book hero long enough for them to make up the deficit.