How Close Cal Raleigh Came to Winning First AL MVP Award Over Aaron Judge
In the most anticipated award race of the 2025 season, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh finished second in voting for the 2025 American League MVP award Thursday, falling to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
Raleigh's historic season for the Mariners, which helped the club reach Game 7 of the ALCS, wasn’t enough to earn him the prestigious award over Judge, who took home his second straight AL MVP and the third of his career.
It was a close race, too.
Of the 30 ballots submitted by the BBWAA, Judge received 17 votes for first place—barely eking out Raleigh, who took home 13 first-place votes. It was the closest vote for MVP in either league since Angels star Mike Trout received 17 first-place votes to win the 2019 AL MVP over Astros slugger Alex Bregman (13 votes).
Here’s a closer look at the voting for the top-five 2025 AL MVP finishers:
2025 AL MVP voting—full results (top five)
PLAYER
1ST PLACE
2ND PLACE
3RD PLACE
TOTAL POINTS
Aaron Judge, Yankees
17
13
0
355
Cal Raleigh, Mariners
13
17
0
335
José Ramírez, Guardians
0
0
19
224
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
0
0
9
215
Tarik Skubal, Tigers
0
0
1
139
Raleigh led the American League with 60 home runs and 125 RBIs; he also scored 110 runs on the season for Seattle. No catcher in MLB history has hit more homers in a single season than Raleigh, but Judge’s otherworldly bWAR (9.7) and OPS (1.144) was too much for Raleigh to overcome in the eyes of the voters.
Raleigh would have become just the 13th catcher in MLB history to win an MVP award, and the first since Buster Posey captured the title for the San Francisco Giants in 2012.
Full list of MLB catchers to win MVP
PLAYER
TEAM
YEAR
bWAR
Buster Posey
Giants
2012
7.6
Joe Mauer
Twins
2009
7.6
Ivan Rodriguez
Rangers
1999
6.1
Thurman Munson
Yankees
1976
5.0
Johnny Bench
Reds
1972
8.5
Johnny Bench
Reds
1970
7.1
Elston Howard
Yankees
1963
5.0
Roy Campanella
Dodgers
1955
5.0
Yogi Berra
Yankees
1955
4.2
Yogi Berra
Yankees
1954
5.0
Roy Campanella
Dodgers
1953
6.8
Roy Campanella
Dodgers
1951
6.3
Yogi Berra
Yankees
1951
4.5
Ernie Lombardi
Reds
1938
5.3
Gabby Hartnett
Cubs
1935
4.8
Mickey Cochrane
Tigers
1934
3.7
Mickey Cochrane
Athletics
1928
3.4
Bob O'Farrell
Cardinals
1926
3.4