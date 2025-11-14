SI

How Close Cal Raleigh Came to Winning First AL MVP Award Over Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge was crowned the 2025 AL MVP on Thursday night, but Cal Raleigh wasn’t far behind.

Mike McDaniel, Tom Dierberger

Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh captured the 2025 American League MVP award on Thursday night.
Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh captured the 2025 American League MVP award on Thursday night. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the most anticipated award race of the 2025 season, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh finished second in voting for the 2025 American League MVP award Thursday, falling to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Raleigh's historic season for the Mariners, which helped the club reach Game 7 of the ALCS, wasn’t enough to earn him the prestigious award over Judge, who took home his second straight AL MVP and the third of his career.

It was a close race, too.

Of the 30 ballots submitted by the BBWAA, Judge received 17 votes for first place—barely eking out Raleigh, who took home 13 first-place votes. It was the closest vote for MVP in either league since Angels star Mike Trout received 17 first-place votes to win the 2019 AL MVP over Astros slugger Alex Bregman (13 votes).

Here’s a closer look at the voting for the top-five 2025 AL MVP finishers:

2025 AL MVP voting—full results (top five)

PLAYER

1ST PLACE

2ND PLACE

3RD PLACE

TOTAL POINTS

Aaron Judge, Yankees

17

13

0

355

Cal Raleigh, Mariners

13

17

0

335

José Ramírez, Guardians

0

0

19

224

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

0

0

9

215

Tarik Skubal, Tigers

0

0

1

139

RELATED: Every MLB Player Who Received Exactly One MVP Vote

Raleigh led the American League with 60 home runs and 125 RBIs; he also scored 110 runs on the season for Seattle. No catcher in MLB history has hit more homers in a single season than Raleigh, but Judge’s otherworldly bWAR (9.7) and OPS (1.144) was too much for Raleigh to overcome in the eyes of the voters.

Raleigh would have become just the 13th catcher in MLB history to win an MVP award, and the first since Buster Posey captured the title for the San Francisco Giants in 2012.

Full list of MLB catchers to win MVP

PLAYER

TEAM

YEAR

bWAR

Buster Posey

Giants

2012

7.6

Joe Mauer

Twins

2009

7.6

Ivan Rodriguez

Rangers

1999

6.1

Thurman Munson

Yankees

1976

5.0

Johnny Bench

Reds

1972

8.5

Johnny Bench

Reds

1970

7.1

Elston Howard

Yankees

1963

5.0

Roy Campanella

Dodgers

1955

5.0

Yogi Berra

Yankees

1955

4.2

Yogi Berra

Yankees

1954

5.0

Roy Campanella

Dodgers

1953

6.8

Roy Campanella

Dodgers

1951

6.3

Yogi Berra

Yankees

1951

4.5

Ernie Lombardi

Reds

1938

5.3

Gabby Hartnett

Cubs

1935

4.8

Mickey Cochrane

Tigers

1934

3.7

Mickey Cochrane

Athletics

1928

3.4

Bob O'Farrell

Cardinals

1926

3.4

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/MLB