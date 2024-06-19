Aaron Judge Offers Encouraging Update After Leaving Yankees-Orioles Game Early
It appears New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge avoided the worst-case scenario with his hand injury sustained Tuesday night.
"Feeling better after I got some good news," Judge told reporters in the clubhouse. "X-rays and CT scans came back negative, so we're in a good spot."
Judge left the Yankees' 4–2 win over the Baltimore Orioles after getting hit by a pitch in the hand in the third inning. He suited up for defensive duties in the outfield in the top of the fourth but was removed from the game before what would've been his third at-bat in the bottom half of the inning.
"It's a big relief," Judge said. "Being hit there before a couple years ago and breaking the wrist, you never know what's going to happen. Finding out that it's not fractured, not broken, is definitely a sigh of relief."
Before Judge spoke with the media, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the organization was waiting for a team doctor to examine the 32-year-old before any further decisions were made.
Judge entered Tuesday's game with a .299/.425/.686 slash line with a league-best 22 homers and 64 RBIs. He still could miss time with the hand injury, but it's clear the news isn't as bad as it could have been.