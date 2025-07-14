Former Champ Aaron Judge Offers Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sage Advice Before Home Run Derby
New York Yankees All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. will compete in the Home Run Derby for the first time in his career on Monday night at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.
And Chisholm has the benefit of receiving a few pointers from his New York Yankees teammate Aaron Judge, who in 2017 won the Home Run Derby during his illustrious rookie season.
Judge, speaking to reporters on Monday, offered some simple—yet effective—advice to Chisholm.
"Just have fun, take your swing," Judge said. "Feel like BP [batting practice]. Don't try to do too much. You're gonna get excited. You're gonna get amped up with the crowd and everything going on. But just enjoy the moment. That's the biggest thing."
If anyone would know tips and tricks to win a Home Run Derby, it's Judge, as he belted 47 homers, including four that traveled 500-plus feet, to win the '17 Derby.
Chisholm, whose swing was likened to that of former three-time Home Run Derby champ Ken Griffey Jr. by Yankees manager Aaron Boone, enters the Derby on a heater, having belted 10 home runs since returning from the injured list on June 3.