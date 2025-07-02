Home Run Derby Participants List: Live Update of Who's in & Who's Out
MLB All-Star voting races are heating up and the All-Star break is around the corner, which means that it will soon be time to see baseball's biggest stars take center stage in the Midsummer Classic at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. But prior to the 2025 All-Star game, baseball fans will get an appetizer in the form of the Home Run Derby, in which some of the game's best sluggers will aim to test the limits of Truist Park on July 14.
The Derby certainly hasn't been short on stars in past years, and this year is no different. Already, the Derby has two participants and counting.
During a June 25 appearance on SportsCenter, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. became the first player to announce he'd be participating in the Derby. Acuna's announcement is special, as he'll be swinging for the fences in a familiar ballpark in front of the hometown fans.
Just two days later, MLB's home run leader and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh announced his intention to take part in the first Home Run Derby of his career. It will be a family affair for Raleigh, as his father Todd will throw to him and his younger brother, Todd Jr., may catch at the event.
Full List of Every Player in the 2025 Home Run Derby
Player
Participated in HRD Before?
Home Runs
Average exit Velocity (mph)
Max exit Velocity (mph)
Average launch angle (degrees)
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Yes
9
92.4
115.5
14.4
Cal Raleigh
No
33
92.0
113.2
23.7
When a full field is announced, this article will do a deeper dive into the participants by the numbers. For now, let's take a look at who has declined to take part in the Derby and then predict the rest of the eight-man field for the 2025 Home Run Derby!
Who's out? Players who have declined to participate in Home Run Derby
Unfortunately for MLB, some of baseball's brightest stars have already declined to participate in the Derby. Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Elly De La Cruz, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., just to name a few.
Predicting the rest of MLB Home Run Derby Field
Riley Greene, OF, Tigers
Greene expressed at least some interest in participating in last year's Derby, particularly if he was invited. It appears he wasn't. This time, he will be. And Greene, who ranks among MLB's top10 sluggers in home runs and barrel rate, would acquit himself well.
James Wood, OF, Nationals
Wood is made for the Home Run Derby. In a breakout 2025 campaign, the 6'7" slugger ranks inside the top-10 in home runs, barrel rate, hard-hit rate and max exit velocity. Bold prediction: Wood will not only enter the Derby, he'll win it.
Byron Buxton, OF, Twins
Buxton has said it would be "hard to turn down" an invite to the Derby if one arrives. So far it hasn't. But it should. The Twins star ranks top-20 in barrel and hard-hit rates, has swatted 19 home runs this year and owns the second-longest homer of the season thus far, a 479-foot tape measure shot on June 11.
Kyle Schwarber, DH, Phillies
Schwarber is a Derby veteran, having participated in 2018 and 2022, nearly winning the former contest. The reason for including Schwarber is simple. Even at 32 years old, the man can barrel up baseballs with the best of them. Oh, and he ranks fourth in MLB in home runs, while also swatting one of the 10 longest home runs this season.
Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays
Caminero is a no-brainer for the Derby. He hits towering home runs, has one of the fastest bats in the big leagues and his personality is made for the big stage.
Seiya Suzuki, OF, Cubs
The Cubs' slugging offense has to be represented somehow in the Derby and why not with Suzuki? He ranks inside the top-20 in home runs, barrel rate, average exit velocity and max exit velocity. Plus, how fun would it be to see the reactions of Suzuki's Cubs teammates, such as Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong, if he really gets hold of one?
Honorable mentions
Oneil Cruz, SS, Pirates
Logan O'Hoppe, C, Angels
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Diamondbacks
Ben Rice, DH, Yankees