Aaron Judge Passes Lou Gehrig on Prestigious Yankees List With Multi-HR Game
Aaron Judge crushed two home runs during Sunday's 12-5 New York Yankees win over the Athletics. This bumped up his season total to 30 home runs, putting him in second place in MLB behind Cal Raleigh.
Sunday marked Judge's 44th career multi-home run game. In terms of Yankees players, Judge now sits in third all-time for this achievement. He passed Lou Gehrig, who had 43 multi-homer games in his career, with Sunday's game, via Sarah Langs. Judge now trails Babe Ruth—who is the all-time leader in MLB history—with 68 while he was on the Yankees, and Mickey Mantle's 46. It's very possible Judge could pass Mantle this season.
On top of that, Judge's 44 multi-home run games gives him five more than any other player accomplished in the first 1,200 games of their career, Langs reported. Judge is at this mark after just 1,076 games.
It's no surprise that Judge stands out above the rest when it comes to many MLB stats and historical marks, and these two notes are just more examples of how Judge continues to dominate the sport.