Aaron Judge, Pitching Position-Player Share Fun Moment During Blowout

The only Brewers pitcher that could stop the superstar was a first baseman.

Patrick Andres

Judge and Bauers were teammates in 2023
Judge and Bauers were teammates in 2023 / Screengrab/@TalkinYanks on X (formerly Twitter)
In the eighth inning of the New York Yankees' game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, right fielder Aaron Judge came up with a chance to make history.

Judge was bidding to become the 19th player ever to hit four home runs in one game—and the first Yankee to do it since first baseman Lou Gehrig in 1932. Attempting to stop him: Brewers "pitcher" Jake Bauers—a position player in disguise.

Amazingly, Bauers—Judge's teammate in 2023—was able to "solve" the slugger. With a 55 mph curveball, he induced Judge into a harmless flyout—and left Judge laughing as he strode back to the dugout.

Judge ended his day 4-for-6 with three home runs and eight RBIs. Not bad.

Bauers, however, was the real hero for throwing a scoreless inning with just one walk. He also had an RBI double in his day job as a first baseman.

Despite Bauers's heroics, New York emerged a 20–9 victor.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

