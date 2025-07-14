Aaron Judge Had Nothing But Praise for Controversial All-Star Pick Jacob Misiorowski
The addition of Brewers flame-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski to the National League All-Star roster was a controversial one.
Misiorowski was added to the NL All-Star team as an injury replacement. The 23-year-old received the nod over some more experienced players who have also been enjoying strong seasons, despite Misiorowski having made just five MLB starts.
That didn't sit too well with members of the Philadelphia Phillies, who voiced their displeasure after Misiorowski was selected over Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez, two pitchers who were also deserving of the recognition. Not everyone in the All-Star Game seems to be upset about the call from commissioner Rob Manfred.
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge isn't too worked up about Misiorowski's controversial addition to the Midsummer Classic, though, and even expressed his excitement about potentially getting to face the rookie.
"Try to get one over the plate and see what I can do with it," Judge said when asked about possibly facing Milwaukee's emerging star on Tuesday. "He's a special talent. We've seen it so far in his five or six starts he's had in the big leagues. He's gonna do something special in this league for quite a long time," Judge said.
Judge didn't seem to have any qualms with the relatively inexperienced Misiorowski getting an All-Star nod, and he spoke highly of the potential the young Brewers pitcher has.
Hopefully, that's a matchup we'll get to see take place Tuesday night.