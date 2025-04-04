Aaron Judge Revealed Giancarlo Stanton's Motivating Message to Yankees Before Win
After sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers to open the 2025 season, the New York Yankees, stymied by Arizona Diamondbacks' elite pitching in the first two games of the club's second series of the season, found themselves facing a sweep entering Thursday's game.
But Giancarlo Stanton wasn't about to let that happen.
Stanton, currently sidelined due to tendinitis in both elbows, isn't able to make his presence felt with his bat, but he did so with his words while speaking to the team before Thursday's game.
Speaking to reporters after the Yankees' 9-7 win, Aaron Judge revealed what Stanton told the team.
"... I think we all kind of locked it in," Judge said. "Big G [Stanton] said a couple words before the game. Just about—'This is our home turf. We gotta go out there—we don't get swept at home.' So, guys took that to heart and we were able to salvage that one."
Thanks to three more home runs, including one from Judge himself, the Yankees were indeed able to salvage one game in the series. On the strength of several sluggers wielding torpedo bats and a hot start from the reigning '24 American League MVP, New York (4-2) has belted 22 home runs in the first six games of the season, an MLB record.
And while the Yankees would much prefer Stanton's thump in the middle of the lineup, they'll certainly take his leadership abilities in the clubhouse in the meantime.