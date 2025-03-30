SI

MLB Fans Had Lots of Jokes About Yankees Wild New ‘Torpedo’ Bats

Fans couldn't get over these new bats.

Andy Nesbitt

These new bats could be the next big thing in baseball.
These new bats could be the next big thing in baseball. / @YES
In this story:

The New York Yankees hit nine home runs in Saturday's victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and in the victory they might have changed the game forever as the world was introduced to their wild new "torpedo" bats that have been specially designed to lead to more power.

The bats came about thanks to the team's analytics squad which did some research and found that more hits were coming just below the barrel of the bat. They then put more wood in that area and now these bats could become something every team starts using.

And yes, MLB has said they are absolutely legal.

Here's Michael Kay talking about them:

Fans had lots of jokes about these wild new bats:

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB