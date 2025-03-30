MLB Fans Had Lots of Jokes About Yankees Wild New ‘Torpedo’ Bats
Fans couldn't get over these new bats.
The New York Yankees hit nine home runs in Saturday's victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and in the victory they might have changed the game forever as the world was introduced to their wild new "torpedo" bats that have been specially designed to lead to more power.
The bats came about thanks to the team's analytics squad which did some research and found that more hits were coming just below the barrel of the bat. They then put more wood in that area and now these bats could become something every team starts using.
And yes, MLB has said they are absolutely legal.
Here's Michael Kay talking about them:
Fans had lots of jokes about these wild new bats:
