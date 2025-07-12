Aaron Judge Robs Pete Crow-Armstrong of Home Run in Clash of MVP Candidates
This weekend's series between the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees contains one irresistible narrative.
On one side of the Yankee Stadium diamond: Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the National League leader in bWAR. On the other side: Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, the American League leader in the same category.
It didn't take long for the two players to lock horns. With New York leading 3–0 in the top of the fourth inning, Crow-Armstrong launched a deep fly to right field that looked like a surefire short-porch home run. Nope—Judge timed his jump just right and snared the ball in front of a giant F.W. Webb Company banner.
The catch prevented what would've been Crow-Armstrong's 26th home run—a number 16 higher than his modest 2024 total of 10.
He may be the breakout star of the year, but make no mistake—the Big Apple is the domain of Judge, on both the offensive and defensive end.