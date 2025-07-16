SI

Aaron Judge Rocked a Dazzling Gift From Giancarlo Stanton at All-Star Game

What an extremely generous gift.

Madison Williams

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge waits to be introduced at the 2025 All-Star Game.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge waits to be introduced at the 2025 All-Star Game. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is making his seventh All-Star Game appearance on Tuesday night in Atlanta, and he showed up rocking quite the dazzling accessory.

When the American League starters were announced at Truist Park on Tuesday, Judge was seen wearing a diamond chain of a gavel, paying homage to his last name. Turns out, this chain was a gift from his Yankees teammate Giancarlo Stanton. And, it cost a whopping $20,000, according to the New York Post.

The piece of jewelry isn't just of a plain gavel. The chain includes 14-karat white gold, 12 carats of diamonds and three bands of amethyst. Additionally, the chain has details of Judge's daughter's name Nora, and her birthday on it, his wife Sam's name and the names of his two dogs Gus and Penny. It also has "2x" written on it to honor Judge's two MVP awards. What an extremely generous gift.

When Judge first revealed the present Stanton gave to him in June, he shared that he's been wearing it every day. Showing off the chain at the All-Star Game was no different.

Let's see if the gavel brings Judge good luck during the All-Star Game.

