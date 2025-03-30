Fans Loved Aaron Judge's Perfect New 'All Rise' Themed Chain
Aaron Judge smacked three home runs Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers to help the New York Yankees win, 20-9, and set a new franchise record for the most homers in a single game with nine.
.The 2024 American League MVP had eight RBIs on the day, padded by a grand slam in the third inning. It was Judge's third game with three or more homers, joining Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Alex Rodriguez as the only Yankees to reach that feat.
In addition to the record-setting day in the Bronx, fans quickly noticed and loved a new piece of jewelry Judge wore around his neck. He had an iced-out gavel pendent adorned to a silver chain, fitting the 'All Rise' moniker which is also the name of his foundation.
Everybody who noticed the superb regalia had to tip their cap:
Judge's three home-run day provided a hot start to his 2025 campaign. Through two games, he has five hits and nine RBIs in 10 at bats as the Yankees are off to a 2-0 start.