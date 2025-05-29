SI

Aaron Judge, Angels Manager Shared Priceless Exchange After Intentional Walk

Andy Nesbitt

Angels manager Ron Washington had his team intentionally walk Aaron Judge in each of his first two at-bats.
Aaron Judge continues to be the best hitter in Major League Baseball and with that comes signs of respect from opposing managers and pitchers. That was on display Wednesday night in Anaheim when the Angels chose to intentionally walk Judge in each of his first two at-bats.

While the Yankees fans in attendance didn't really enjoy seeing that, Judge and Angels manager Ron Washington shared a priceless moment after the second walk.

Judge, who ended up going 0-2 on the night, is hitting .391 with 18 home runs and 47 RBI on the season. In the first inning he was walked with one runner on and in the second inning he was walked with two runners on.

Look at this fun exchange between Judge and Washington:

Too good.

The Yankees ended up winning the game, 1-0, though it ended on one of the worst called third strikes you'll ever see.

