Aaron Judge Said Oswaldo Cabrera Made Ultimate Team Move After Devastating Injury
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera suffered what the team later said was a fractured ankle during the club's 11-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.
In the top of the ninth inning, Cabrera seriously injured his ankle while reaching back for the plate in his successful attempt to score on a sacrifice fly from teammate Aaron Judge. In a scary scene, Cabrera, in immense pain, writhed on the ground as trainers attended to him. Cabrera's left ankle was then put in a brace and he was stretchered onto an ambulance, which then left the ballpark.
But before Cabrera was carted off, Judge told reporters that the injured Yankees player made the ultimate team move.
"Right before he got carted off, he just called me over and said, 'Hey, did I score?'" Judge said after the game. "So, just kind of shows you what type of guy he is. Something like that happens, and the only thing on his mind for all the pain and everything is, 'Did I score?'"
That tells you all you need to know about how Cabrera, who did in fact score the Yankees' 11th run of the game, carries himself. Not only is Cabrera a team-first player, but he's also one of the most well-liked players in the Yankees clubhouse. Understandably, his teammates, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone, were crestfallen.
Cabrera was a part-time player through his first three seasons in the majors, but had been making the majority of starts for the Yankees at third base in 2024.
"He cares for everybody in this room. He loves being a Yankee," Judge said. "He wears his jersey with pride. This is a tough one, especially a guy that's grinded his whole life and finally got an opportunity to be our everyday guy and been excelling at it."
The Yankees on Tuesday placed Cabrera on the 10-day injured list.