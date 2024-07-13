Aaron Judge Sets Yankees Franchise Record With 34th Home Run Before All-Star Break
Aaron Judge is having a historic season in 2024. On Saturday, the right fielder did something no other New York Yankees player has ever done in the franchise's storied history.
During the fifth inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles, Judge followed up a home run from designated hitter Juan Soto with a solo shot of his own. It was Judge's 34th homer of the year, which broke the franchise record for most home runs in a single season before the All-Star break.
Judge was one of the previous owners of that record, having launched 33 homers in the first half of '22 campaign. He was tied in franchise history with outfielder Roger Maris, who hit 33 prior to the break during his legendary year in 1961.
Now, he stands alone.
Only six players have hit more than 34 home runs before the All-Star break in league history, including San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds (39 in 2001), Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (37 in 2013), St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire (37 in 1998), Oakland Athletics outfielder Reggie Jackson (37 in 1969), Seattle Mariners center fielder Ken Griffey Jr. (35 in '98) and Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Luis Gonzalez (35 in '01). First baseman and left fielder Frank Howard hit 34 in the first half for the Washington Senators back in 1969, too.
Judge is currently outpacing his American League record-setting 63-home run season from '22, and still has another game to play on Sunday before the break.
This marks the third season in which Judge has hit 30 or more home runs before the All-Star break. Only McGwire, who did it four times, has more such seasons in MLB history, while Griffey is tied with Judge with three.