Aaron Judge Shares Thoughts on 'Impossible' Ted Williams Home Run Record
Friday night, Aaron Judge hit his 36th home run of the season deep to center at Fenway Park. It went so far it had many fans wondering how the home run was even possible, seeing as it went above the center field seats, landing just below the scoreboard.
This was a dead center blast:
It reopened a discussion about an infamous ball that Ted Williams hit at Fenway Park, measured at 502 feet. The park features one famous red seat to mark where the ball landed.
Other players have questioned the validity of the home run which features little to no hard evidence documenting its legitimacy, thanks to it happening before every game was televised and recorded. Theoretically, it has been proven that the home run distance is plausible based on the weather the day of the home run and the difference in wind shielding provided by the short height of Fenway's pre-press box stands at the time.
Anyway, while others range from skeptical to outright doubters of the feat, Judge is a believer.
“Not a myth. I think he definitely did it. But that’s a tough one," the Yankees slugger said, per Mass Live. That's his opinion, despite calling the home run, "impossible."
Judge is no stranger to records himself, having broken the record for home runs in a season in the American League with 62 two seasons ago.
Impressively, it was not Judge's longest home run of the season.