Aaron Judge Supports Clay Holmes As Yankees Closer After Latest Blown Save
The New York Yankees pulled off a 7–6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in extra innings on Tuesday before completing the series sweep on Wednesday.
Clay Holmes struggled on Tuesday night, blowing his eighth save of the campaign after surrendering three hits and a walk in order to let in the tying run.
Holmes's eight blown saves are the most in MLB, but that hasn't dissuaded the Yankees from trotting him out to the mound in save situations. He was once again called to handle ninth-inning duties for Wednesday's series finale against the Phillies, and this time he managed to get the job done, tossing a scoreless frame on just seven pitches to pick up his 22nd save.
After the series sweep of Philadelphia, New York captain Aaron Judge addressed the media and voiced his support for Holmes as the Yankees' closer.
"That's our closer. I don't know what else to tell you, that's our guy," Judge said. "He's been our guy and I want him out there in any situation. Bases loaded, no outs. Extra innings, bottom nine, top nine–that's our guy. I think you ask everybody in this room, they want him on the mound in that situation. He's been there, done that and we've got faith in him. I don't really care what anyone else has to say."
This season, Holmes has registered 22 saves in 30 attempts. He owns a 2.82 ERA on the season with 45 strikeouts and a 1.34 WHIP across 45 appearances. While he's had his share of struggles closing out games, the Yankees—and the team's captain in particular—made clear that any change at the role would not be a welcome one.