Aaron Judge Breaks Silence on Juan Soto's Departure From Yankees
For the first time since Juan Soto signed his 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets, Aaron Judge discussed the departure of his former teammate.
Speaking with reporters after the New York Yankees' first full-team workout of the spring on Monday, Judge was asked about Soto's decision to join the Mets and how it will impact the team. Judge spoke highly of Soto, while also praising the moves the Yankees made in free agency.
"Soto's one of a kind, man. He's a special player. I'm excited for him in his new chapter with the Mets," Judge said. "But we've added a lot of new pieces here... [Cody] Bellinger and [Paul] Goldschmidt, two guys that are former MVPs. Guys that are still wanting to improve, still wanting to get better. They're going to add such a different dynamic to this team."
Judge was then asked about Soto's comments about having a better chance to win a World Series with the Mets as opposed to the Yankees.
"That's his opinion. He can say what he wants. I definitely disagree with him, but I wasn't too surprised by it. I think that's where he wanted to be... He got a pretty nice deal over there, you can't say no to that. I'm happy for him. He got a good deal, he's going to be in a great spot. It's going to be great having him in town, we're going to be battling back and forth for quite a few years, so I'm definitely happy for him," said Judge.
Judge and Soto were a dynamic partnership for the Yankees last season. The duo combined for 99 home runs and 253 RBIs while making a run to the World Series during their lone season as teammates. With Soto swapping the Bronx for Queens, Judge made clear he harbors no ill will for the 26-year-old.