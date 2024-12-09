Juan Soto Agrees to Historic Deal With New York Mets
The Juan Soto free agency saga of this offseason has finally ended.
On Sunday, Soto and the New York Mets agreed to a massive 15-year, $765 million contract, according to multiple reports. It marks the largest deal in professional sports history.
The superstar outfielder received interest from the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, but the Mets ultimately emerged victorious in the bidding war.
Soto, 26, joined the Yankees in December 2023 and enjoyed a dominant season in which he slashed .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs.
The four-time All Star will now leave the Bronx to team up with NL MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor in Queens. The Mets went 89-73 in 2024 and made a surprising run to the National League Championship Series, where they were eliminated by the Dodgers in six games. They'll now get Soto to hopefully make many more postseason runs for the next decade and a half.