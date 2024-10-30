Aaron Judge Was So Fired Up For Anthony Volpe After Grand Slam in Game 4
Anthony Volpe provided the New York Yankees with the offensive spark they'd been desperately seeking in Game 4 of the World Series.
After trailing 2–0 early, the Yankees scored a run in the bottom of the second before loading the bases for their shortstop in the third. On the first pitch he saw, Volpe laced a shot to left-center field and watched as it sailed over the wall to give New York a 5–2 lead with one thunderous swing of the bat.
No one was more elated than center fielder Aaron Judge, who awaited Volpe at home plate alongside his teammates with an absolutely massive grin on his face. Once Volpe crossed the plate, he and Judge leapt into the air and celebrated excitedly.
Judge's struggles have dominated headlines throughout the postseason, and although he wasn't the deliverer of the big moment on Tuesday night, he was overjoyed for his younger teammate who had just had stepped up in the biggest at-bat of his career.
The grand slam marked the first postseason home run of Volpe's career, and with the Yankees trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 3–0 in the series, it couldn't have come at a better time.