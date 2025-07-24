Aaron Judge Vows of Impending Yankees Hot Streak After Sloppy Loss to Blue Jays
For the seventh time in the 10 games they've played against the Toronto Blue Jays this season, the New York Yankees lost. But it wasn't just any loss.
The Yankees' 8-4 defeat on Wednesday was a mistake-filled comedy of errors. There were a couple of wild pitches from starter Max Fried in the bottom of the fifth inning. An errant throw by Fried, who had fielded a slow roller up the third-base line, which cost the Yankees a pair of runs. In the bottom of the sixth inning, outfielder Cody Bellinger lost a ball in the lights, leading to a Blue Jays triple. Then, first baseman Ben Rice booted a ball, which led to another Toronto run scoring.
All told, New York made four errors, its second-most errors in a game this season. And while Yankees captain Aaron Judge knows the club needs to tighten up its act defensively, he also feels very strongly about the possibility of the club embarking on a hot streak.
"Oh, it’s coming," Judge said. "We haven’t hit our hot streak, but we’re going to. And when it does, watch out."
Despite his confidence in the club, Judge also knows that a performance like Wednesday night can't happen.
"We haven’t been playing that well on defense," Judge continued. "That’s one of the things we’ve got to clean up. Going into this off day, we’ve got to refocus and tighten it up on defense. If we give any good team extra outs, it’s not going to go well for us."
The Yankees (56-46) are four games back of the first-place Blue Jays in the American League East. A series against the Philadelphia Phillies (58-44) awaits.