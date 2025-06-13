Active MLB Pitcher Alleged To Have Provided Prescription Drugs to Tyler Skaggs
A report from Sam Blum of The Athletic revealed new details about former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died in 2019 due to an overdose, and the wrongful death civil suit his family filed against the MLB franchise.
The new court filings, which were reportedly posted online accidentally, included a deposition from Skaggs's former agent, Ryan Hamill of Creative Artists Agency, in which he alleged that Skaggs received prescription drugs from former teammate and current Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley.
"He came clean," Hamill testified. "He said he had been using—I believe it was Percocets—and he said he got them through Wade Miley," Blum relayed in his report for The Athletic.
Blum also reports that Miley's name came up during criminal proceedings. Former Angels communications director Eric Kay, who is currently serving 22 years in prison for his involvement in Skaggs's death, told his mother in a recorded prison phone conversation that Miley was a drug source for Skaggs.
Miley and Skaggs played together on the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 and '13. Miley signed with the Reds on June 4, and has made two appearances for the team this season.
Miley, 38, has not been charged with any crime, nor has he been formally accused of any wrongdoing.