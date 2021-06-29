Skaggs Family Files Suits Against Angels, Former employees

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Tyler Skaggs’s Family Sues Angels, Former Employees Over Pitcher’s Death

Author:
Publish date:

The family of late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs is suing the team and two former team employees almost two years after the pitcher died of an overdose in his hotel room while on a road trip, alleging an Angels executive was supplying drugs to multiple players.

Skaggs's widow, Carli, filed in Fort Worth, in the same county where Skaggs died, while Skaggs's parents, Darrell Skaggs and Debbie Hetman, filed in Los Angeles. The lawsuits do not specify how much money the family is seeking.

“The Angels owed Tyler Skaggs a duty to provide a safe place to work and play baseball,” the lawsuit said, per the Los Angeles Times's Nathan Fenno. “The Angels breached their duty when they allowed [former communications director Eric Kay], a drug addict, complete access to Tyler. The Angels also breached their duty when they allowed Kay to provide Tyler with dangerous illegal drugs. The Angels should have known Kay was dealing drugs to players. Tyler died as a result of the Angels’ breach of their duties.”

The complaint names Kay and longtime vice president of communications Tim Mead as defendants as well and accuses the team of wrongful death and negligence.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room on July 1, 2019, just hours before the Angels were set to play the Rangers. 

A toxicology report revealed he had fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system. While under the influence of the three substances, Skaggs choked on his vomit and died. 

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office listed his cause of death as a mixture of "alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with a terminal aspiration of gastric contents."

Last October, a Texas federal grand jury indicted Kay on two counts in the overdose death of Skaggs. The indictment charged Kay with distributing the fentanyl that caused Skaggs's death in 2019. 

He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial in mid-August. 

Mead worked for the Angels for 40 years before leaving the team in June 2019. He is accused of being “negligent in numerous ways,” including having “a duty to stop Kay’s interaction with players once he learned or should have learned that Kay was providing dangerous illegal drugs to players, including Tyler.”

In 2019, he denied to ESPN ever hearing that Skaggs was using drugs. 

"I have had a lot of conversations with Eric Kay about a lot of things, but opioids and Tyler Skaggs were not one of them," Mead told ESPN.

The Angels selected Skaggs with the 40th pick in the first round of the 2009 MLB draft. He went 28–38 with a 4.41 ERA in seven major league seasons.

"As you might expect, the decision to file these complaints has been a very difficult one for Tyler's parents and his wife," Rusty Hardin, the Skaggs family's attorney, said in a statement. "Nothing will ease the pain and heartache of losing their only child and, for Carli, her husband and soulmate. But they want to get to the bottom of the circumstances surrounding Tyler's tragic, untimely and completely avoidable death, and to hold the individuals and entities—including the Angels—accountable for the actions that contributed to it."

YOU MAY LIKE

Emil Forsberg scores for Sweden.
Soccer

How to Watch Euro 2020: Sweden vs. Ukraine

Sweden and Ukraine meet in Euro 2020's round of 16 on Tuesday, June 29.

The knockout bracket for the 2020 European Championship
Soccer

Full Bracket, Last-16 Matchups for Euro 2020

Find out which teams are paired together in the knockout stage and how the road to the title at Euro 2020 will unfold.

Samoa Joe shakes William Regal's hand on NXT
Play
Wrestling

Samoa Joe Comes Home to NXT

Just a few months after being let go by WWE, Samoa Joe is back with the company in a new role.

ted-lasso
Play
Extra Mustard

Woman Goes Viral After Tweeting Her Experience Binge Watching Ted Lasso

At first @mixbecca was disgusted by a soccer show, then she fell in love

tyler-skaggs
MLB

Skaggs Family Files Suits Against Angels, Former employees

Skaggs was found dead in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room on July 1, 2019, just hours before the Angels were set to play the Rangers.

Alabama's Joshua Primo drives to the hoop at the NBA combine
Play
NBA

Who Helped, Hurt Their Draft Case at the NBA Combine?

Some players used the event to bolster their prospects, but not everyone left a strong impression.

Euro 2020 logo
Soccer

How Do Extra Time, PKs Work at the Euros?

Find out how extra time and penalty shootouts work at the European Championship, now that the competition is into the knockout stage.

ohio-state-richard-strauss-abuse-jim-jordan-referee
Play
College

29 More Men Allege Abuse by Former OSU Doctor

Twenty-nine more men are suing Ohio State University over its failure to stop sexual abuse decades ago by team doctor Richard Strauss, who died in 2005.