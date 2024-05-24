MLB Admits Game-Ending Orioles-White Sox Obstruction Call Was Wrong, per Report
On the surface, it would be hard to script a more fitting ending to a 2024 Chicago White Sox game than what took place Thursday evening at Guaranteed Rate Field.
With his team trailing the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 with two runners on in the bottom of the ninth inning, White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi popped the ball up. The infield fly rule was called, constituting the second out, and first baseman Andrew Vaughn was ruled out for interfering with Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson on the play.
After the dust settled on the craziness, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that MLB had contacted Chicago to indicate it called the final play incorrectly.
"League reached out to the White Sox, per source. Essentially told them the obstruction call to end the game should not have been made," Rogers wrote on social media Friday afternoon. "There IS some discretion there."
The much-discussed loss dropped the White Sox to 15–36 on the season—18.5 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central.