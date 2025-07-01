SI

Adolis Garcia Had an Incredible Celebration After Hitting Game-Tying Homer in Extras

Absolutely epic.

Blake Silverman

Rangers slugger Garcia fired up after tying the game
Rangers slugger Garcia fired up after tying the game / Screengrab via @MLB on X/Twitter and Rangers Sports Network
Adolis Garcia is a bad man.

His Texas Rangers were on the verge of an extra-innings defeat Monday night after a go-ahead home run from Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson in the top of the 10th to help power a three-run frame.

Garcia walked up to the plate with two on in the bottom half with an opportunity to restore the tie. And he did just that, hitting an absolute no-doubter to left on a full count. The ball quickly flew off his bat and over the left-field wall at Globe Life Field, leaving no question that he just evened the score once again.

The clutch homer wasn't the story, though—it was Garcia's epic celebration after he made contact.

From the broadcast angle, you can see Garcia immediately turned his head after making contact to let out a ton of emotion. But the close-up shot is even better:

He faced the Orioles dugout as he fired himself and the crowd up. And the best part is, he didn't start his trot around the bases until the ball long left the park.

Unfortunately for Garcia and the Rangers, they couldn't score after the one-out blast, which sent the game to the 11th inning where the O's put up four runs and held on for a 10–6 win.

Garcia's celebration will live on though, even if it just became a fun meme instead of a Rangers win.

