AL, NL Reveal Starting Lineups, Batting Order for 2025 All-Star Game
The batting orders for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game have officially been revealed ahead of the annual mid-summer classic.
While we learned last week—via fan vote—which players would make up the starting lineups, it's up to the All-Star Game managers to determine the batting orders for the contest.
Said managers—Yankees' Aaron Boone for the American League and Dodgers' Dave Roberts for the National League—revealed their lineups on Monday afternoon. Here's a look at each:
American League Batting Order
Order
Player
Team
Position
1
Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
2B
2
Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
LF
3
Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
RF
4
Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
C
5
Vladamir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
1B
6
Ryan O'Hearn
Baltimore Orioles
DH
7
Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays
3B
8
Javier Báez
Detroit Tigers
CF
9
Jacob Wilson
Athletics
SS
N/A
Tarik Skubal
Detroit TigersP
P
National League Batting Order
Order
Player
Team
Position
1
Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
DH
2
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Atlanta Braves
LF
3
Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
2B
4
Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
1B
5
Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
3B
6
Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
C
7
Kyle Tucker
Chicago Cubs
RF
8
Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
SS
9
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
CF
N/A
Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
P
First pitch of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta's Truist Park is at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15.