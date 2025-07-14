SI

AL, NL Reveal Starting Lineups, Batting Order for 2025 All-Star Game

First pitch for Tuesday's midsummer classic is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Paul Skenes is set to start his second consecutive All-Star Game.
Paul Skenes is set to start his second consecutive All-Star Game. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The batting orders for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game have officially been revealed ahead of the annual mid-summer classic.

While we learned last week—via fan vote—which players would make up the starting lineups, it's up to the All-Star Game managers to determine the batting orders for the contest.

Said managers—Yankees' Aaron Boone for the American League and Dodgers' Dave Roberts for the National League—revealed their lineups on Monday afternoon. Here's a look at each:

American League Batting Order

Order

Player

Team

Position

1

Gleyber Torres

Detroit Tigers

2B

2

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers

LF

3

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees

RF

4

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners

C

5

Vladamir Guerrero

Toronto Blue Jays

1B

6

Ryan O'Hearn

Baltimore Orioles

DH

7

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays

3B

8

Javier Báez

Detroit Tigers

CF

9

Jacob Wilson

Athletics

SS

N/A

Tarik Skubal

Detroit TigersP

P

National League Batting Order

Order

Player

Team

Position

1

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers

DH

2

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta Braves

LF

3

Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks

2B

4

Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers

1B

5

Manny Machado

San Diego Padres

3B

6

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers

C

7

Kyle Tucker

Chicago Cubs

RF

8

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets

SS

9

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs

CF

N/A

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates

P

First pitch of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta's Truist Park is at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15.

