2025 MLB All-Star Game Starters Announced: Full List
The 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star starters were announced on Wednesday night. National League frontrunner for MVP, Shohei Ohtani, and American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge highlighted the lists for both leagues, securing their spots earlier this month as leading vote-getters.
Now we know which players will fill out the AL and NL starting lineups alongside them.
The 2025 Major League All-Star game is set for Tuesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta.
American League All-Star Starters
C: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
2B: Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers
SS: Jacob Wilson, Athletics
3B: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
OF: Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers
OF: Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers
DH: Ryan O'Hearn, Baltimore Orioles
National League All-Stars
C: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
2B: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
SS: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
3B: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
OF: Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers