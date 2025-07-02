SI

2025 MLB All-Star Game Starters Announced: Full List

The Midsummer Classic is set to take place in Atlanta on July 15.

Raleigh will start at catcher for the American League after his historic first half. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star starters were announced on Wednesday night. National League frontrunner for MVP, Shohei Ohtani, and American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge highlighted the lists for both leagues, securing their spots earlier this month as leading vote-getters.

Now we know which players will fill out the AL and NL starting lineups alongside them.

The 2025 Major League All-Star game is set for Tuesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta.

American League All-Star Starters

C: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2B: Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers

SS: Jacob Wilson, Athletics

3B: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF: Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

OF: Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers

DH: Ryan O'Hearn, Baltimore Orioles

National League All-Stars

C: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

2B: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

SS: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

3B: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

OF: Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

