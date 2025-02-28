Albert Pujols Returning to World Baseball Classic in 2026 As a Manager
Albert Pujols is fresh off his first title as a manager, and will look to keep his winning ways going.
Albert Pujols is ready to chase another title.
According to multiple reports on Friday, Pujols is set to return to the World Baseball Classic in 2026 as a member of the Dominican Republic squad—this time as the team’s manager.
Pujols should slot nicely into the role, as he is fresh off of his first championship as a manager, leading Leones del Escogido to a title in the Dominican League earlier this year.
The Dominican Republic won the 2013 World Baseball Classic, but have come away with disappointing results in the past two playings of the tournament, going 2–2 in the group stage in 2023 and failing to reach the knockout round.
