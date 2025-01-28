Rays Infielder Celebrates Game-Winning Winter League HR With Epically Long Trot Around Bases
Junior Caminero knows how to celebrate a home run.
While playing for the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League championship on Monday night, the Tampa Bay Rays infielder ripped a go-ahead solo shot to take a 6-5 lead over Tigres del Licey.
Caminero then proceeded to celebrate accordingly—trotting around the bases in incredibly dramatic fashion. He jumped up and down with teammates, pumped his fists, hugged his coaches. The whole nine yards.
Take a look at the incredible video here:
Was the celly a little too overzealous? Perhaps, but the homer gave Caminero's team a late lead that they would turn into a win.
Oh yeah, it was also Game 7 in a 3-3 playoff series—the LIDOM final to be exact—and the dinger secured the championship for his club. This was Leones del Escogido's first title since 2015-16, and their first since former MLB legend Albert Pujols took over as manager.
A really, really cool moment.