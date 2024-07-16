Alec Bohm Couldn't Hide Smirk During Ingrid Andress's Bizarre National Anthem Performance
Country music star Ingrid Andress stole the show for all the wrong reasons Monday night with her rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby.
Andress's off-key performance drew comparisons to Fergie's infamous national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game that remains a well-known meme more than six years later.
Just like Draymond Green, Steph Curry and LeBron James during that fateful 2018 night in Los Angeles, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm couldn't quite hold in his laughter Monday night while Andress belted out the national anthem.
To Bohm's defense, the performance was pretty, uh, interesting.
It wasn't her best night Monday, but Andress is an accomplished country singer and songwriter. She has landed several songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and cowritten songs for artists such as Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha.
Andress's father is Brad Andress, who previously served as a strength and conditioning coach for the Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers and the University of Michigan.
Bohm went on to hit 21 homers in the first round of the Home Run Derby, tying Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez for the top score to start the night.