Alejandro Kirk Hilariously Gifted Literal Base After First Career Stolen Base
Not exactly known for his speed, Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk stole a base for the first time in his career during Toronto's 6-5 win over the Rangers Friday night.
That's normally not a feat that garners massive attention, but it was for Kirk who was playing in his 532nd career game. In the bottom of the eighth inning with second base open and a runner on third, he took off from first as Myles Straw struck out swinging. Rangers catcher Kyle Higashioka quickly popped up but didn't throw the ball down to second, allowing Kirk to stand up for the first stolen bag of his six-year career.
The crowd at Rogers Centre went absolutely wild, giving their catcher a standing ovation after the stolen base as his teammates got fired up from the dugout.
Kirk had a big night even without the stolen base, going 2-for-4 from the plate with four RBI and a two-run home run in the seventh that gave the Blue Jays their first runs of the game. He then knocked in two more runs to give Toronto the lead before he dashed for second.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. thought of the perfect gift to commemorate the moment, handing Kirk the literal base for him to hang onto. He also got a cold shower during his postgame interview too as Toronto's hero of the night.
"I thought it was great," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after the game via Sportsnet. "The infield's playing in, they're not going to throw. He was moving, man. And I think for Vlad to give him the base was awesome, the fact that he was holding it on the field postgame was even better. I think they're authenticating it.
"And this should go down in major-league history."
Opposing teams certainly have to keep an eye on Kirk on the base paths moving forward.