SI

Alex Bregman Blasts Home Run in First At-Bat Back in Houston

After receiving a standing ovation from the crowd in Houston, Bregman hit a two-run home run.

Ryan Phillips

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman launched a home run in his first at-bat against his old team the Houston Astros.
Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman launched a home run in his first at-bat against his old team the Houston Astros. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alex Bregman returned to Houston with a boom.

The longtime Astros third baseman is back in his old home on Monday night with his new team. Now with the Red Sox, he is in Houston for the first time as a visiting player. He made the most of his return.

Fans at Daikin Park gave Bregman a nice ovation before his first at-bat, before he took a 1–1 sweeper from Cristian Javier and deposited it in the left field seats for a two-run home run. That gave Boston a 2–0 lead early.

Video is below.

Bregman looked right at home hitting in his old park.

The three-time All-Star signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox this offseason, and the investment has paid off for Boston. In 73 games this season, Bregman is slashing .301/.382/.543 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. His .925 OPS is the highest he has posted since 2019.

The 31-year-old can opt out of his contract after the 2025 season, and if he keeps playing like this, he may hit the open market again this winter.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB