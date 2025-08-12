Alex Bregman Blasts Home Run in First At-Bat Back in Houston
Alex Bregman returned to Houston with a boom.
The longtime Astros third baseman is back in his old home on Monday night with his new team. Now with the Red Sox, he is in Houston for the first time as a visiting player. He made the most of his return.
Fans at Daikin Park gave Bregman a nice ovation before his first at-bat, before he took a 1–1 sweeper from Cristian Javier and deposited it in the left field seats for a two-run home run. That gave Boston a 2–0 lead early.
Video is below.
Bregman looked right at home hitting in his old park.
The three-time All-Star signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox this offseason, and the investment has paid off for Boston. In 73 games this season, Bregman is slashing .301/.382/.543 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. His .925 OPS is the highest he has posted since 2019.
The 31-year-old can opt out of his contract after the 2025 season, and if he keeps playing like this, he may hit the open market again this winter.