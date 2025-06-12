Alex Bregman Gets Encouraging Injury Update From Red Sox Manager Alex Cora
The Boston Red Sox have been without Alex Bregman for around three weeks now after he landed on the injured list with a strained right quad.
There had been some concern about the injury, which the team called a "significant strain," especially considering Bregman dealt with a similar ailment in 2024 and it caused him to miss 58 games.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora touched on series of injury updates, including a notable update for Bregman. Cora indicated that Bregman's quad is improving even faster than the team had anticipated, a good sign that he could be back in action before too long.
Prior to going down with the quad strain on May 23, Bregman was enjoying a tremendous season in his first year in Boston. The 31-year-old is slashing .299/.385/.553 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs and 22 walks in 51 games. He has missed a total of 19 games this season, but based on Cora's update, he shouldn't be sidelined for too much longer.
The two-time All-Star signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox this offseason. The contract includes opt-outs after each season.
Bregman wasn't the only player to get an uplifting injury update. Outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who was placed on the 10-day IL last week, is set to return during next week's series against the San Francisco Giants, which runs from Friday, June 20 to Sunday, June 22.