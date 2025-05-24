Alex Cora Gives Details on Alex Bregman’s ‘Significant Injury’
Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman left the team's game Friday after he came up awkwardly after rounding first base on a long single. The injury occurred in the first game of a day-night doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles before he was ruled out of the night game with right quad tightness. The night game was eventually postponed and pushed the doubleheader to Saturday.
While Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn't rule out a stint on the injured list for Bregman. He revealed Saturday that Bregman's quad injury is "significant" and that the star third baseman will be out for a while, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
The Red Sox called up Marcelo Mayer, their top infield prospect, from Triple A Worcester following Bregman's injury. The 22-year-old Mayer aims to provide some immediate help in the infield as he makes his Major League debut. Cora named other Red Sox who can help at third base during Bregman's absence, including Cedanne Rafaela, Nick Sogard, Abraham Toro and Connor Wong.
Mayer is slated to make his MLB debut in the night game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Orioles. With Bregman slated to miss significant time, Boston's No. 2 ranked prospect has a chance to fill a huge void in the infield.
Before the injury, Bregman was slashing .299/.385/.553 with an OPS+ of 159 in his first season with the Red Sox.