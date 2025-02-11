Former Astros Slugger Alex Bregman's Next Team Likely Down to Three Finalists
Alex Bregman has yet to sign for a new team in free agency after hitting the open market at the expiration of his contract with the Houston Astros.
As he continues to seek out a new MLB home, three potential landing spots appear to be the most likely destination for the 30-year-old third baseman. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Bregman is expected to wind up signing with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs or Detroit Tigers. Olney notes that his sources say those within the Astros' organization are "skeptical" that Bregman will return.
The destinations certainly make sense, given all three teams narrowly missed out on the postseason in 2024. Bregman, who comes with three straight seasons with a WAR of 4.1 or greater, could be the missing piece that helps them get over the hump and into the postseason.
Last year, Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs. His .768 OPS was the lowest mark of his MLB career, in large part due to the reduction in walks he took at the plate. Bregman had just 44 bases on balls in 2024 after recording 92 in 2023. Additionally, he can provide top-tier defense at the hot corner after winning the Gold Glove at third base last season.
With pitchers and catchers beginning to report ahead of spring training, Bregman figures to make his decision before long, and it seems likely that he could wind up with the Red Sox, Cubs or Tigers as they look to push for the postseason in 2025.