MLB Exec Thinks AL East Team Can Offer Free Agent Alex Bregman the ‘Most Money’
On the free-agency front, the last two years have not been good to the Toronto Blue Jays.
First, the team missed out on star designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani—who enjoyed a transcendent first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then, the Blue Jays were connected to right fielder Juan Soto, only to watch him ink a record contract with the New York Mets.
Now, Toronto is searching for anyone who can help the team contend in 2025—a crucial year as designated hitter and infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. nears free agency. That may lead to third baseman Alex Bregman.
According to a Thursday report from ESPN's Buster Olney, a rival executive believes the Blue Jays' sheer desperation may make them the highest bidder for Bregman.
Bregman hit free agency this offseason after nine years with the Houston Astros, and remains unsigned. He slashed .260/.315/.453 in 2024 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs; though no longer the superstar he was in the late 2010s, he remains a potent everyday player.
Toronto gave the bulk of its third-base starts to Ernie Clement in '24; his 3.4 bWAR were a career high.