Alex Bregman Issues Confident Take on Future Success With Red Sox in Intro Presser

The third basemen signed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston on Wednesday.

Brigid Kennedy

Alex Bregman during his intro presser with the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 16, 2025.
Alex Bregman during his intro presser with the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 16, 2025. / Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
After months of speculation, the Boston Red Sox and ex-Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman have agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract, ending a months-long sweepstakes that also saw the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers pursue the Gold Glove-winning player.

During his introductory presser on Sunday, Bregman shared a bit more about what motivated him to sign with the club, including the fact he believes this is a "winning organization."

"I'm a winning player. This is a winning organization," Bregman told reporters. "Those players are winning players. We have winning coaches here. I plan on winning here after talking with some of the guys over the last two days. I can see that there's something special here."

As ESPN's Jeff Passan notes, such a manner of speaking would seem to suggest Bregman's intent is to stick around Boston, even though he has opt-outs after each of his first two seasons. It's also a confident endorsement about what the World Series winner seems to think will be a successful run, a great note on which to start considering the Red Sox have only made the playoffs once in the past six years.

He surely makes a lot of sense in Boston—the front office was able to pay him what he desired and he'll prove instrumental in shoring up the team's offense. It's really a win-win for both parties ... but we'll have to see if they can actually win when the time comes.

