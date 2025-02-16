Alex Bregman Issues Confident Take on Future Success With Red Sox in Intro Presser
After months of speculation, the Boston Red Sox and ex-Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman have agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract, ending a months-long sweepstakes that also saw the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers pursue the Gold Glove-winning player.
During his introductory presser on Sunday, Bregman shared a bit more about what motivated him to sign with the club, including the fact he believes this is a "winning organization."
"I'm a winning player. This is a winning organization," Bregman told reporters. "Those players are winning players. We have winning coaches here. I plan on winning here after talking with some of the guys over the last two days. I can see that there's something special here."
As ESPN's Jeff Passan notes, such a manner of speaking would seem to suggest Bregman's intent is to stick around Boston, even though he has opt-outs after each of his first two seasons. It's also a confident endorsement about what the World Series winner seems to think will be a successful run, a great note on which to start considering the Red Sox have only made the playoffs once in the past six years.
He surely makes a lot of sense in Boston—the front office was able to pay him what he desired and he'll prove instrumental in shoring up the team's offense. It's really a win-win for both parties ... but we'll have to see if they can actually win when the time comes.